MercadoLibre (MELI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $10.21 per share and revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
MELI opened at $2,075.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,853.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,951.83. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $1,324.99 and a 12 month high of $2,161.73.
In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,984.98, for a total transaction of $99,249.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,425.24. The trade was a 17.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.
