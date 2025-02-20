Mizuho Upgrades Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) to Outperform

Mizuho upgraded shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has $200.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $140.00.

GKOS has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Glaukos from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Glaukos from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens raised Glaukos to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Glaukos from $152.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Glaukos from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.42.

Glaukos Stock Up 5.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $161.30 on Wednesday. Glaukos has a 52-week low of $83.90 and a 52-week high of $163.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.41 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.54.

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $1,502,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,336 shares in the company, valued at $4,859,454.08. This trade represents a 23.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tomas Navratil sold 3,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $502,630.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,658,380.18. This trade represents a 4.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,744 shares of company stock valued at $2,792,151. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glaukos

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GKOS. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Glaukos by 31.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 75,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after purchasing an additional 18,067 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Glaukos during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Glaukos by 5.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Glaukos by 6.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

