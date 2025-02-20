ModivCare (MODV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect ModivCare to post earnings of $0.84 per share and revenue of $703.30 million for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ModivCare Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MODV opened at $5.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.39. The firm has a market cap of $82.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.55. ModivCare has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $49.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MODV. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of ModivCare from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of ModivCare from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of ModivCare in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at ModivCare

In other news, major shareholder Catalyst Fund Lp Ai purchased 187,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $725,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,243,100. The trade was a 9.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Q Global Capital Management, L purchased 3,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $59,464.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,924,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,149,233.90. The trade was a 0.17 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 393,306 shares of company stock worth $1,786,240 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

