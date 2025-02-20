MongoDB Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 36,130 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,077% compared to the average daily volume of 1,660 call options.

MongoDB Price Performance

NASDAQ MDB opened at $295.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.66 and a beta of 1.28. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $212.74 and a 1-year high of $459.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $261.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.13.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.39 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDB has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MongoDB from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MongoDB from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $351.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.00.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.62, for a total transaction of $281,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,112,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,163,129.72. The trade was a 0.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cedric Pech sold 287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total transaction of $67,183.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,709,455.10. The trade was a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,094 shares of company stock worth $11,705,293 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $606,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,776,000 after acquiring an additional 34,814 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,366,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

