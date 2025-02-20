Morgan Stanley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Stock Price

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 125.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.60. Arcus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $20.31.

In other news, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 3,594 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $53,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,070. This trade represents a 5.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 217,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 81,193 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 59,536 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 187,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 28,307 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 146.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,025,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,684,000 after purchasing an additional 610,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 39,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

