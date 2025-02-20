MultiSensor AI (NASDAQ:MSAI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at D. Boral Capital

Equities researchers at D. Boral Capital initiated coverage on shares of MultiSensor AI (NASDAQ:MSAI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 60.88% from the company’s current price.

MultiSensor AI Price Performance

Shares of MSAI stock opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. MultiSensor AI has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.81.

Institutional Trading of MultiSensor AI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MultiSensor AI during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MultiSensor AI by 149.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 77,497 shares in the last quarter. 272 Capital LP acquired a new position in MultiSensor AI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MultiSensor AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MultiSensor AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

MultiSensor AI Company Profile

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes multi-sensor systems for thermographic and other use in various industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers sensor devices ranging from small to large handheld designs with built-in displays and controls, fixed-mounted pan-tilt-zoom single- and multi-sensor camera standalone systems, and mobile multi-sensor payload and gimbal systems for unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles.

Featured Articles

