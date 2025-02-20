NetApp (NTAP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.90 per share and revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. NetApp had a return on equity of 123.63% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect NetApp to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $124.53 on Thursday. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $83.80 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on NetApp from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on NetApp from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NetApp from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised NetApp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NetApp

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.75, for a total transaction of $54,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,024.75. The trade was a 3.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.29, for a total value of $1,056,465.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,774,104.78. The trade was a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,403 shares of company stock valued at $6,248,501. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.