New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD) Receives $3.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NGD shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on New Gold from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGD. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,482,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671,399 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 5.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,884,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541,882 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,944,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,470 shares in the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 203.8% during the fourth quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 4,147,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 9,360.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,692,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGD opened at $2.88 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average of $2.74. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.42.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

