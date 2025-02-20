New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD) Receives $3.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.60.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NGD shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on New Gold from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.
Shares of NGD opened at $2.88 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average of $2.74. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.42.
New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.
