New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $7,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 3.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 4.6% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 5,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $495,578.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,129.56. The trade was a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, February 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EHC

Encompass Health Trading Down 0.5 %

Encompass Health stock opened at $101.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.97 and its 200-day moving average is $95.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $104.55. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 17.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Encompass Health

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.