New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,131 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 176,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,131 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $5,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

DAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.22.

NYSE DAR opened at $38.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $48.39.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 4.88%. Research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

