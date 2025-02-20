New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,986 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 632,437 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,986 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WBA. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 67,016 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,215 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.5% in the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,605 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 14,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 701.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 282,619 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 247,350 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.19.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.65. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $39.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

