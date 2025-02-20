New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,959 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,959 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $6,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 46.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

NYSE MOS opened at $27.13 on Thursday. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $33.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.88%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

