NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Lowered to “Buy” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $544.93 on Wednesday. NewMarket has a 1 year low of $480.00 and a 1 year high of $650.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $515.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $534.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.75.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 35.48%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEU. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in NewMarket by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 48 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 590.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

