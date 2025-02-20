NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share and revenue of $11.38 million for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NREF opened at $15.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 280.30, a quick ratio of 280.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $273.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.64. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $18.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NREF shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common equity investments, as well as multifamily and single-family rental commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities or target assets.

