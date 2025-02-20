Nexstar Media Group (NXST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Nexstar Media Group to post earnings of $9.22 per share and revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $154.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Nexstar Media Group has a one year low of $147.25 and a one year high of $191.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.69. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Bernadette S. Aulestia sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.45, for a total value of $82,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,900. This represents a 20.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brett Jenkins sold 4,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.64, for a total transaction of $739,041.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,358,145.60. The trade was a 14.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 134,209 shares of company stock valued at $21,499,239. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NXST. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.29.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

