NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 4.1% of High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 897.5% in the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 119,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,715,000 after buying an additional 107,169 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 683.9% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 238,829 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,505,000 after buying an additional 208,362 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.5% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 26.7% in the third quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 48,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 10,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 545,676 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,267,000 after acquiring an additional 26,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Melius Research upped their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $139.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.62. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $153.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.84.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $9,027,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,351,572 shares in the company, valued at $453,802,848.80. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

