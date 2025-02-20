NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Stablepoint Partners LLC

Stablepoint Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 28,560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 169,057 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,167 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 9,299 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 86,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.21.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,764. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $139.23 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $153.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.84.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

