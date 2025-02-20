NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Truist Financial Analyst Says

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $245.00 to $258.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.06% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.75.
NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 7.3 %
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,084,729 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,213,861,000 after buying an additional 86,716 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,322,338 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,769,048,000 after purchasing an additional 99,667 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,675,415 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,572,694,000 after purchasing an additional 139,641 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,046,230 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,672,409,000 after purchasing an additional 144,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,242,415 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,088,094,000 after purchasing an additional 96,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
