OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.
OKYO Pharma Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of OKYO stock opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. OKYO Pharma has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07.
About OKYO Pharma
