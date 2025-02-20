OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

OKYO Pharma Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of OKYO stock opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. OKYO Pharma has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07.

About OKYO Pharma

OKYO Pharma Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. Its lead preclinical product candidate is OK-101, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of dry eye disease.

