Opes Wealth Management LLC Has $367,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Opes Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 908 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 16,451 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Stanich Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $624,000. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Tesla by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,421 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,330 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total value of $39,792,803.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,095,100. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.43, for a total transaction of $2,481,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,226,491.76. This represents a 6.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 523,386 shares of company stock worth $195,995,200 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $360.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 176.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $403.41 and its 200-day moving average is $311.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. KGI Securities raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $24.86 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.50.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

