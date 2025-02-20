Oppenheimer Has Lowered Expectations for GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Stock Price

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.79% from the company’s previous close.

GXO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.62.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

GXO stock opened at $40.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86. GXO Logistics has a one year low of $34.51 and a one year high of $63.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.54.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 11.16%. On average, analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mount Lucas Management LP grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc. grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in GXO Logistics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in GXO Logistics by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

