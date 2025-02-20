Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Given “Neutral” Rating at Chardan Capital

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 76.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OTLK. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Outlook Therapeutics from $50.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Outlook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Outlook Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Outlook Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ OTLK opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. Outlook Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $12.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average of $4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $54.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.58.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts predict that Outlook Therapeutics will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Outlook Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 34,936.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 17,119 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 677.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 18,249 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 15,008 shares in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

