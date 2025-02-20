Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 76.99% from the stock’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Outlook Therapeutics’ Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OTLK. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Outlook Therapeutics from $50.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

NASDAQ:OTLK opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.58. Outlook Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $12.85.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.04). Equities analysts forecast that Outlook Therapeutics will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 34,936.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 17,119 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 677.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 18,249 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 15,008 shares in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

