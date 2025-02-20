Perfect Moment (PMNT) and Its Competitors Financial Survey

Perfect Moment (NASDAQ:PMNT – Get Free Report) is one of 30 public companies in the “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Perfect Moment to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.0% of Perfect Moment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Perfect Moment and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perfect Moment -67.38% -384.48% -126.26% Perfect Moment Competitors -18.44% -41.08% -22.15%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Perfect Moment $24.44 million -$8.72 million -0.69 Perfect Moment Competitors $2.25 billion $140.15 million 0.65

This table compares Perfect Moment and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Perfect Moment’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Perfect Moment. Perfect Moment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Perfect Moment and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perfect Moment 0 0 1 0 3.00 Perfect Moment Competitors 393 1724 2408 72 2.47

Perfect Moment currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 566.67%. As a group, “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies have a potential upside of 9.99%. Given Perfect Moment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Perfect Moment is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Perfect Moment peers beat Perfect Moment on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Perfect Moment

Perfect Moment Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fashion brand that offers ski, surf, and activewear collections under the brand name of Perfect Moment. It offers skiwear, outerwear, swimwear and activewear for women, men, and children. The company sells its collections directly to customers through e-commerce and to wholesale accounts, as well as through other sales partnerships. Perfect Moment Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

