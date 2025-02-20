Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) versus Amcon Distributing (NASDAQ:DIT) Head to Head Comparison

Amcon Distributing (NASDAQ:DIT – Get Free Report) and Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Amcon Distributing and Performance Food Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amcon Distributing 0 0 0 0 0.00 Performance Food Group 0 4 8 0 2.67

Performance Food Group has a consensus price target of $95.73, suggesting a potential upside of 10.09%. Given Performance Food Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Performance Food Group is more favorable than Amcon Distributing.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amcon Distributing $2.71 billion 0.03 $4.34 million $5.96 22.06 Performance Food Group $60.10 billion 0.23 $435.90 million $2.48 35.06

This table compares Amcon Distributing and Performance Food Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Performance Food Group has higher revenue and earnings than Amcon Distributing. Amcon Distributing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Performance Food Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Amcon Distributing and Performance Food Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amcon Distributing 0.13% 3.27% 0.95% Performance Food Group 0.64% 16.58% 4.75%

Volatility & Risk

Amcon Distributing has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Performance Food Group has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.1% of Amcon Distributing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of Performance Food Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.0% of Amcon Distributing shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Performance Food Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Performance Food Group beats Amcon Distributing on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amcon Distributing

AMCON Distributing Co. engages in the distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Wholesale Distribution (Wholesale) and Retail Health Food (Retail) segments. The Wholesale segment refers to the wholesale distribution of consumer products. The Retail segment focuses on the sale of health and natural food products. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products. It also sells disposables, cleaning and kitchen supplies, and related products. In addition, the company offers value-added services, such as product selection and procurement, menu development, and operational strategy. It serves independent and chain restaurants, schools, business and industry locations, hospitals, vending distributors, office coffee service distributors, retailers, convenience stores, theaters, hospitality providers, concessionaires, airport gift shops, college bookstores, corrections facilities, and impulse locations, as well as franchises and other institutional customers. Performance Food Group Company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

