PetVivo Holdings, Inc. Enters Exclusive Agreement with VetStem for PrecisePRP Products

Get alerts:

PETVIVO HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ: PETVW) recently announced the signing of an Exclusive License and Supply Agreement with VetStem, Inc., as per the 8-K filing submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 14, 2025.

The agreement outlines a collaboration where VetStem grants PetVivo exclusive rights to market and distribute Therapeutic Compositions and Products involving PrecisePRP equine and PrecisePRP canine. This exclusivity hinges on PetVivo meeting mutually agreed-upon annual minimum purchase targets for the first five years, with an option to extend this exclusivity upon both parties’ agreement. In case of failing to meet minimum purchase requirements, exclusivity would transition to non-exclusive.

In exchange for these rights, PetVivo will pay VetStem various fees, including an upfront license fee upon execution of the agreement, timed milestone payments, and performance milestone payments. Furthermore, PetVivo will issue shares of its common stock and a warrant to VetStem, providing them with options to purchase additional shares at predetermined prices.

Royalty payments under the agreement will be based on a percentage of Net Sales and will continue for a specified period following the first commercial sale of the products. VetStem will manufacture and supply the products to PetVivo, with payment terms mutually agreed upon in the contract.

Both parties reserve the right to terminate the agreement under certain conditions, such as material breach by the other party or specific actions taken by either party concerning patents. Additionally, an option for PetVivo to purchase identified assets from VetStem is included in the agreement terms.

The agreement’s details are extensive and still subject to certain redactions of confidential portions, as mentioned in the filing. The complete agreement is expected to be attached as an exhibit to PetVivo’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the quarter ending March 31, 2025.

Following the announcement of this agreement, PetVivo also issued a press release highlighting the collaboration with VetStem. As per the 8-K filing, this information, along with any accompanying exhibits, is not considered filed material and is not incorporated into any subsequent filings unless expressly specified.

This partnership signifies a strategic move for PetVivo, setting the stage for potential growth and expansion in the veterinary medical solutions landscape. It reflects the company’s commitment to innovation and enhancing its product offerings in the veterinary regenerative medicine sector.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read PetVivo’s 8K filing here.

About PetVivo

(Get Free Report)

PetVivo Holdings, Inc, a biomedical device company, engages in the manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Spryng, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint afflictions, such as osteoarthritis in dogs and horses.

Read More