PFG Investments LLC Sells 10,877 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

PFG Investments LLC cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 391,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 10,877 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 3.3% of PFG Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $52,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 112,375 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $15,091,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,394 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 31,707 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.21.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,764. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $608,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 480,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,056,016.72. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $139.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.84. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $153.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.79, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.