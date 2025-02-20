Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN)

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 294.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ENGN. Citizens Jmp raised enGene to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of enGene in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of enGene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on enGene in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of enGene in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, enGene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

NASDAQ:ENGN opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of -0.65. enGene has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $18.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 16.87 and a current ratio of 16.87.

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that enGene will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENGN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of enGene in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in enGene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of enGene in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of enGene during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of enGene by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

