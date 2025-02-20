Piper Sandler Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Stock Price

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $118.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.94% from the stock’s current price.

FND has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised shares of Floor & Decor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.39.

NYSE:FND opened at $95.42 on Tuesday. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $89.06 and a 52 week high of $135.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,316,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,653,000 after buying an additional 5,784,573 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,792,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,319,000 after buying an additional 133,766 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,015,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,821,000 after buying an additional 1,291,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,769,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,097,000 after buying an additional 222,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,252,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,732,000 after buying an additional 85,299 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

