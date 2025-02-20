Pool (POOL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Pool to post earnings of $0.89 per share and revenue of $961.04 million for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $340.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $344.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.74. Pool has a 12 month low of $293.51 and a 12 month high of $422.73.

Several brokerages have commented on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Pool from $380.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.00.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

