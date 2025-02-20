Principal Securities Inc. Acquires 485 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the third quarter worth $31,026,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth $19,703,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 741.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 71,744 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,959,000 after purchasing an additional 63,221 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 5.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 626,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $172,654,000 after purchasing an additional 34,032 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 7.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 437,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $120,551,000 after purchasing an additional 30,581 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Acuity Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $304.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $320.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair upgraded Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.40.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $326.44 on Thursday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.64 and a twelve month high of $345.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $317.31 and a 200-day moving average of $296.47.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.10. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $951.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.01%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.