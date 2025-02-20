Principal Securities Inc. Buys 1,043 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in NICE by 21.6% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,575,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,642,000 after buying an additional 279,375 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in NICE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,792,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NICE in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,547,000. Bruni J V & Co. Co. acquired a new position in NICE in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,849,000. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its stake in NICE by 201.7% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 140,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,470,000 after buying an additional 94,200 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer lowered NICE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on NICE from $300.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on NICE from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on NICE in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.27.

NICE Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $178.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.14. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $151.52 and a 1 year high of $270.73.

NICE Profile

(Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

