Principal Securities Inc. Buys 1,215 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,029 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,320,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,332,431,000 after purchasing an additional 884,580 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 355,857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,117,000 after purchasing an additional 205,260 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 736,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,353,000 after purchasing an additional 178,634 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 402,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,434,000 after purchasing an additional 162,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,568,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $392,815,000 after purchasing an additional 137,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.82.

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:VMC opened at $264.84 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $225.36 and a 12 month high of $298.31. The stock has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $267.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.41. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.02%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

