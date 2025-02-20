Principal Securities Inc. Buys 3,909 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 86.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 9.2% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,582,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,464 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,399,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,635,000 after purchasing an additional 146,761 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb by 6,085.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,241,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,985 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb by 2.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,706,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,185,000 after purchasing an additional 52,358 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,360,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,272,000 after acquiring an additional 80,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABNB. Benchmark increased their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Airbnb from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. HSBC raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total value of $68,005.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 185,414 shares in the company, valued at $25,218,158.14. This trade represents a 0.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $37,191,215.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,000,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,067,139.08. This represents a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,834,455 shares of company stock worth $256,987,686 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $157.83 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.38 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The firm has a market cap of $100.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.80 and a 200-day moving average of $130.65.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

