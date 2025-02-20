Principal Securities Inc. Buys 873 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Regents Gate Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in PACCAR by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.77.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $224,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,463 shares in the company, valued at $612,129.15. The trade was a 26.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 28,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $3,038,795.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,150,414.23. This represents a 20.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,547 shares of company stock worth $17,625,128 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of PCAR opened at $107.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.39. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $90.04 and a 1-year high of $125.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.06.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 16.69%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

