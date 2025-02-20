Principal Securities Inc. Grows Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,041 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $67,144.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,546.50. The trade was a 2.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
GIS stock opened at $57.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.66. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.15 and a 1 year high of $75.90.
General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 13.08%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 52.17%.
General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.
