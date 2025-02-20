Principal Securities Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 64.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,950 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 13,323 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,681 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.4% during the third quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 46.8% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 740 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 50,431 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.4% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 71,758 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.46.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 1.8 %

FCX opened at $38.58 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.89 and a 1-year high of $55.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $55.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.85.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 7.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

