Principal Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 50.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth $288,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 673,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth $5,851,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Snowflake from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.75.

In other news, Director Frank Slootman sold 45,896 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total transaction of $8,080,449.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,749,884.10. The trade was a 18.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $99,882.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 690,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,625,813. This represents a 0.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 440,241 shares of company stock valued at $75,367,285. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $186.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $61.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.07. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.13 and a 1 year high of $235.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.01.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

