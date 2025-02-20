Principal Securities Inc. Increases Stock Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 40.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,747,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,533,000 after purchasing an additional 506,593 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 722,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 628,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,116,000 after acquiring an additional 27,172 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 476,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,238,000 after acquiring an additional 114,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 419,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,281,000 after acquiring an additional 10,170 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.80.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.4 %

WH stock opened at $111.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 54.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising, Hotel Management, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

