Principal Securities Inc. Lowers Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Principal Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 485.5% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In other news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 38,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $3,588,712.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,213,814.03. This represents a 13.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $3,119,988.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169 shares in the company, valued at $16,127.67. The trade was a 99.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,621 shares of company stock worth $10,046,255. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $98.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.20. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $90.12 and a 52-week high of $106.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 31.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.88.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

