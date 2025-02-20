Principal Securities Inc. Purchases 2,724 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,821,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $507,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 265,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $987,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $44.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.03 and a 12-month high of $49.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FITB. Citigroup increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

