Principal Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 128.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,518 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 1,156.1% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 19,018 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 100,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 11,032 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 136,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after purchasing an additional 38,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $2,213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.64.

NYSE CARR opened at $66.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $53.13 and a twelve month high of $83.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.29.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.33%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

