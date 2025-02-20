Principal Securities Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 248,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period.

XBI opened at $92.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $81.14 and a 52 week high of $105.47.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

