Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Shares Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Provident Financial were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $991,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PROV opened at $15.56 on Thursday. Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.14. The stock has a market cap of $104.10 million, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.39.

Provident Financial ( NASDAQ:PROV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 10.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

PROV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Provident Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

