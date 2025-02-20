Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

NYSE PEG opened at $85.77 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $95.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $114,511.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,536,332.10. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 95,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,155,000 after buying an additional 8,745 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

