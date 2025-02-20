Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 103.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 95,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.5% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,155,000 after buying an additional 8,745 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $85.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.85. The stock has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $95.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.97%.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $117,005.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,245,040.92. The trade was a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEG. Scotiabank raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.83.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

