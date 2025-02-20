Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Downgraded to Neutral Rating by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $42.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $52.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.67 price target (down previously from $48.61) on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.50 price target (up previously from $40.83) on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Qiagen from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

Qiagen Stock Performance

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $39.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 109.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.36. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $49.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Qiagen had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Qiagen

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Qiagen in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Qiagen by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Qiagen by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Qiagen in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Qiagen by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

