Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 163.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 2,621.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 4,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $283,756.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,809.15. This represents a 11.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $99.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $78.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.54 and a 52-week high of $130.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.41.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

