QT Imaging (NASDAQ:QTI) versus Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Financial Contrast

QT Imaging (NASDAQ:QTI – Get Free Report) and Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

QT Imaging has a beta of -0.2, indicating that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medtronic has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for QT Imaging and Medtronic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QT Imaging 0 0 0 0 0.00 Medtronic 1 9 6 1 2.41

Valuation & Earnings

Medtronic has a consensus price target of $95.20, suggesting a potential upside of 9.37%. Given Medtronic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Medtronic is more favorable than QT Imaging.

This table compares QT Imaging and Medtronic”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QT Imaging $4.00 million 2.29 -$4.03 million N/A N/A Medtronic $32.36 billion 3.45 $3.68 billion $3.27 26.62

Medtronic has higher revenue and earnings than QT Imaging.

Profitability

This table compares QT Imaging and Medtronic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QT Imaging N/A N/A -65.94% Medtronic 13.00% 13.79% 7.62%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.2% of QT Imaging shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of Medtronic shares are held by institutional investors. 75.4% of QT Imaging shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Medtronic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Medtronic beats QT Imaging on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QT Imaging

QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of body imaging systems for detection, diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The company offers QT Ultrasound Breast Scanner, an ultrasonic imaging system that provides reflection-mode and transmission-mode images of a patient’s breast. QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Novato, California.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software. It also provides aortic valves, surgical valve replacement and repair products, endovascular stent grafts and accessories, and transcatheter pulmonary valves; and percutaneous coronary intervention products, percutaneous angioplasty balloons, and products. The company's Medical Surgical Portfolio segment offers surgical stapling devices, vessel sealing instruments, wound closure, electrosurgery products, surgical artificial intelligence and robotic-assisted surgery products, hernia mechanical devices, mesh implants, gynecology and lung products, and various therapies to treat diseases, as well as products in the fields of minimally invasive gastrointestinal and hepatologic diagnostics and therapies, patient monitoring, airway management and ventilation therapies, and renal disease. Its Neuroscience Portfolio segment offers products for spinal surgeons; neurosurgeons; neurologists; pain management specialists; anesthesiologists; orthopedic surgeons; urologists; urogynecologists; interventional radiologists; ear, nose, and throat specialists; and systems that incorporate energy surgical instruments. It also provides image-guided surgery and intra-operative imaging systems and robotic guidance systems used in robot assisted spine procedures; and therapies for vasculature in and around the brain. The company's Diabetes Operating Unit segment offers insulin pumps and consumables, continuous glucose monitoring systems, smart insulin pen systems, and consumables and supplies. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

