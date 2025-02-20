Raymond James Cuts Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $50.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.87% from the company’s previous close.

MGA has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Magna International from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Magna International from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

Shares of MGA opened at $38.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.57. Magna International has a twelve month low of $35.05 and a twelve month high of $56.12.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Magna International by 2,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in Magna International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in Magna International by 2,126.5% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Magna International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Magna International by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

